Ecuador has not yet emerged from the shock caused by the day of terror and chaos. The armed assault broadcast to the channel TC Television, The burning of vehicles, the kidnapping of police officers and the riots with hostages in various prisons in the country have led Noboa to make a controversial and unprecedented decision to consider organized crime groups as belligerent actors against the stability of the State.

And at decree the “internal armed conflict”, the criminal gangs that operate in Ecuador became considered “terrorists” and military objectives to be “neutralized”, so the first day under this scenario resulted in “329 terrorists” arrested and five killed, while two police officers were also killed and one injured.

Activity on the streets has been very limited, with school classes suspended, many people sheltered in their homes, and a lot of security around the presidential Carondelet Palace. Meanwhile, a total of 139 prison officials, including guards and administrative staff, remain held in at least five prisons.



Follow the minute by minute of this Thursday, January 11 and find out how the situation in Ecuador is progressing during the day:

04:00 Peru formalizes a state of emergency for 60 days in five border regions with Ecuador The Government of Peru made official this Wednesday the declaration of the state of emergency in five regions of the country bordering Ecuador, with the aim of strengthening security and internal order in the face of the wave of violence that occurred this Tuesday in Ecuadorian territory, a decree reported. supreme. 01:00 ALBA 'strongly' condemns acts of violence that 'attack the peace' of Ecuador The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) condemned the wave of violence in Ecuador, generated by criminal gangs on which the president of that country, Daniel Noboa, has declared “war.” See also Stranger in his house! The group expressed its solidarity with the people and the Ecuadorian Government, regretted the deaths of the last few hours and reiterated “its firmest condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” 00:07 The Armed Forces of Peru monitor the 'critical points' of the border with Ecuador The Armed Forces of Peru have reinforced surveillance actions in the “critical points” of the border with Ecuador, with the aim of safeguarding security after the declaration of emergency in five bordering regions of the country in the face of the crisis of violence unleashed in Ecuadorian territory. . Arrested from an armed group for the temporary takeover of a television channel in Guayaquil.

