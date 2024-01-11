You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Military guards the vehicle that transports the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa
Military guards the vehicle that transports the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa
This is the situation after the war against drug traffickers was declared. Follow minute by minute.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Ecuador has not yet emerged from the shock caused by the day of terror and chaos. The armed assault broadcast to the channel TC Television, The burning of vehicles, the kidnapping of police officers and the riots with hostages in various prisons in the country have led Noboa to make a controversial and unprecedented decision to consider organized crime groups as belligerent actors against the stability of the State.
(Be sure to read: Ecuadorians seek refuge in the midst of the 'state of war' against the mafia).
And at decree the “internal armed conflict”, the criminal gangs that operate in Ecuador became considered “terrorists” and military objectives to be “neutralized”, so the first day under this scenario resulted in “329 terrorists” arrested and five killed, while two police officers were also killed and one injured.
Activity on the streets has been very limited, with school classes suspended, many people sheltered in their homes, and a lot of security around the presidential Carondelet Palace. Meanwhile, a total of 139 prison officials, including guards and administrative staff, remain held in at least five prisons.
(Also: If they are expelled from Ecuador, Colombian prisoners could arrive free: Minjusticia).
Follow the minute by minute of this Thursday, January 11 and find out how the situation in Ecuador is progressing during the day:
Peru formalizes a state of emergency for 60 days in five border regions with Ecuador
The Government of Peru made official this Wednesday the declaration of the state of emergency in five regions of the country bordering Ecuador, with the aim of strengthening security and internal order in the face of the wave of violence that occurred this Tuesday in Ecuadorian territory, a decree reported. supreme.
ALBA 'strongly' condemns acts of violence that 'attack the peace' of Ecuador
The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) condemned the wave of violence in Ecuador, generated by criminal gangs on which the president of that country, Daniel Noboa, has declared “war.”
The group expressed its solidarity with the people and the Ecuadorian Government, regretted the deaths of the last few hours and reiterated “its firmest condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”
The Armed Forces of Peru monitor the 'critical points' of the border with Ecuador
The Armed Forces of Peru have reinforced surveillance actions in the “critical points” of the border with Ecuador, with the aim of safeguarding security after the declaration of emergency in five bordering regions of the country in the face of the crisis of violence unleashed in Ecuadorian territory. .
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With EFE and AFP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Violence #Ecuador #border #countries #reinforce #security
Leave a Reply