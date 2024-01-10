You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, decreed a state of emergency this Monday, after a series of riots in at least six prisons in the country.
EFE/ARMED FORCES OF ECUADOR
Criminal groups sow terror in the country. Follow minute by minute.
This Tuesday, violence in Ecuador spiked, leading President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of emergency after alias Fito escaped from prison. Also, Fabricio Colón Pico and part of 32 other prisoners escaped.
(Be sure to read: Ecuador: escape of prisoner suspected of planning attack against attorney general confirmed).
For its part, the Ministry of Education suspended in-person classes. In addition, several vehicles were set on fire, other attacks were recorded in the country and the kidnapping of four police officers. Criminals even forced their way into the television station and forced it to broadcast live.
International media reported that clashes continued in several prisons, where there were several guards held by inmates. Local authorities reported that there were at least eight dead and two injured in attacks in Guayaquil, until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
(Also read: Ecuador: what is known about Fito, leader of 'Los Choneros' who would have escaped from prison?).
Below, we invite you to stay up to date with how the difficult security situation is progressing this Wednesday in Ecuador.
The wave of violence in Ecuador causes fear in Peru
The wave of violence that broke out this Tuesday in
Ecuador caused fear in Peru and led the Government to declare a state of emergency and order the deployment of the Armed Forces to strengthen the surveillance tasks of the National Police (PNP) throughout the country's northern border. The announcement was made by the Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola.
Panama stands in solidarity with
Ecuador facing events that 'compromise stability'
The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, expressed his “solidarity” with his colleague from
Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, and regretted “the events that have arisen and that compromise stability and the rule of law in this brother country.”
Cortizo added, in messages through his social networks, that his Government is attentive “to the critical internal security situation” in Ecuador and that it is monitored through the Embassy of Panama in Quito.
*With information from EFE and AFP
