In accordance with the wish of a majority of the House of Representatives, visitors to terraces do not have to show a corona pass. The House voted this week in favor of the use of admission tickets in the catering industry, but does not consider this control necessary for a drink in the open air. In Germany, 8901 people have tested positive for the corona virus in the last 24 hours. 63 people died as a result. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in this live blog. Read the previous live blog here.



