The Spanish team once again faces Italy in a great tournament to, this time, get on track to advance to the round of 16 of the European Championship in Germany. The duel on the second day of group B will be played at Schalke’s stadium in Gelsenkirchen after their good debut against Croatia 3-0. A victory for De La Fuente’s team would seal qualification before the final match against Albania. You can follow all the information about this match and the news of the tournament on Universo Euro, the TV channel. streaming global coverage of all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and Ace into a single live video signal. The special programming, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.