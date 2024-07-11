The Spanish national team now have a rival in the final of the Euro 2024 in Germany after Southgate’s England beat the Netherlands in the second semi-final. De La Fuente’s team arrives at the title fight this Sunday in Berlin with a full record of victories and after having displayed the best game of the tournament. The British have reached the final after a path full of doubts and a performance that has been the subject of criticism from both fans and analysts.

