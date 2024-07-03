This Wednesday, Universo Euro will analyse the rest day before the quarter-finals of the Euro Cup. What are the chances of the eight teams that continue in the tournament: Germany, Spain, France, England, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey? The faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and As debate it in the special programme of the global streaming channel of all PRISA MEDIA media, in a single live video signal. The programme begins at 3:00 p.m. and includes an interview with Alberto Casado and Rober Bodegas, members of Pantomima Full.