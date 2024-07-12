With two days to go until the Euro final between Spain and England, the experts from EL PAÍS, Cadena SER, As and Huff Post analyse the chances of the two teams in their fight for the crown in Berlin next Sunday. De La Fuente’s team is looking to become the first national team with four Euro titles, while Southgate wants to give his country its first trophy.

