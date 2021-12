Max Verstappen will be officially honored as world champion in Formula 1 in Paris tonight from 9 p.m. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff are missing in protest. Prior to the gala, there was also a press conference with Max Verstappen. Don’t miss out on the evening from Paris via our live blog.

#LIVE #Verstappen #FIA #gala #Glad #Mercedes #leaving #appeal #didnt #expect