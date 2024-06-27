An attractive match will take place this Wednesday at the SoFi Stadium, Mexico you see the faces against the selected one Venezuela on date 2 of group B of the America’s Cup, uA key game in the aspirations of both teams.

Venezuela has just struck the first blow of the America Cup by beating the Ecuador team 2-1 in the debut. La Vinotinto comes with air in its shirt and wants to start sentencing its classification to the round of 16.

Venezuela defender Yordan Osorio (R) goes up for a header against Ecuador forward Kevin Rodriguez (L) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group B match between Ecuador and Venezuela, in Santa Clara, California, USA Photo:EFE Share

For its part, Mexico comes with some doubts despite the narrow victory against the Jamaican team. The team led by Jaime Lozano is still not convincing despite being one of the favourites for the title, only behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

The match will be key in an area that was tightened with Ecuador’s 3-1 victory against Jamaica. The winner of the match between Venezuela and Mexico will have a foot and a half in the next round, the loser will have to play on the last date.

LIVE from Mexico vs. Venezuela