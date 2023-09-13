Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Venezuela hosts Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Venezuela hosts Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers

Close


Close

Paraguay

Game action from the match between Venezuela and Paraguay.

Game action from the match between Venezuela and Paraguay.

The match takes place at the Monumental stadium in Maturín.

Venezuela and Paraguay meet this Tuesday on the second day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup with the need to win to avoid setting off premature alarms on the long pre-World Cup road.

The match at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín (east) comes after disappointing debuts for both teams: Vinotinto lost 1-0 against Colombia in the official debut of their coach, the Argentine Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista, and Albirroja tied 0-0. 0 at home against Peru.

Follow the match here:

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Vegan diet, nightingale cream and yoga: that's how Anne Hathaway got ready for WeCrashed

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Venezuela #hosts #Uruguay #World #Cup #qualifiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result