LIVE: Venezuela hosts Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers

Game action from the match between Venezuela and Paraguay.
Game action from the match between Venezuela and Paraguay.
The match takes place at the Monumental stadium in Maturín.
Venezuela and Paraguay meet this Tuesday on the second day of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup with the need to win to avoid setting off premature alarms on the long pre-World Cup road.
The match at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín (east) comes after disappointing debuts for both teams: Vinotinto lost 1-0 against Colombia in the official debut of their coach, the Argentine Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista, and Albirroja tied 0-0. 0 at home against Peru.
Follow the match here:
