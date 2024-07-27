This Sunday, July 28, the following will be held: presidential elections in Venezuela, an event that fills not only Venezuelans but the entire world with expectations.
Ripein power since 2013, will face on Sunday Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat who became the opposition candidate after the former deputy Maria Corina Machado was disqualified, and who leads the voting intention according to traditional pollsters in the South American country.
In the run-up to the elections, the various deportations of former Latin American presidents and other political figures who are being held in Mexico have gone viral. He banned them from entering to this country, facts that have been denounced and rejected by political sectors around the world.
Follow the minute by minute of everything that is happening in Venezuela in the run-up to the elections.
Chile sends a protest note to Venezuela for preventing the entry of invited senators
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Venezuelan ambassador to Chile, Arévalo Méndez, to deliver a note of protest because Senators José Manuel Rojo Edwards and Felipe Kast were not allowed to enter that country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.
Kast, from the Evópoli party, reported on his social networks that they were going to be deported because they did not meet “the profile or the conditions to enter the country.”
“It’s completely arbitrary. This shows that all the words of some who say that it is a democracy are simply a big lie,” Kast said in a video on X.
Ecuadorian president demands “total transparency” in Venezuelan elections
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Friday demanded “total transparency” in the elections called for this Sunday in Venezuela and expressed his concern that “recalcitrant figures of the old politics want to perpetuate themselves in power, they want to keep this prosperous nation kidnapped and alienated from the world.”
“It is imperative that these elections be carried out with complete transparency and freedom. The will of the people is sacred and those who are not favored at the polls must respect that mandate and step down from power. Venezuela deserves a free and fair election that reflects the true will of its people,” said Noboa.
“Venezuela is on the threshold of a historic moment. It is essential that citizens have the opportunity to elect their leaders freely, without pressure and in a democratic environment, worthy of a people like the Venezuelan people,” he added.
Venezuelan government and former Brazilian foreign minister meet to assess electoral process
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said Friday that he met in Caracas with former Brazilian foreign minister and current advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, where they discussed, he said, the relevance of Sunday’s presidential elections, as well as the “environment of peace” that exists in the Caribbean nation.
“We received Celso Amorim, advisor for International Affairs of Brazil, who arrived in the country to accompany the electoral process on July 28. During a cordial meeting, we discussed the relevance of these elections and the peaceful atmosphere in Venezuela,” Gil said on X, where he shared a short video of the meeting.
He also said that they discussed the “impeccable organization” of the voting process by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which he highlighted as one of the “most transparent and secure in the world.”
Spanish politicians expelled from Venezuela denounce “lack of fairness” in elections
“We have seen a dictatorship that is rotting and collapsing and we fear that tomorrow it will be capable of the greatest atrocities in an attempt to prevent the unstoppable victory of the democratic opposition,” said MEP Esteban González Pons, responsible for international affairs for the Popular Party, after the return flight to Venezuela.
The Popular Party leader explained that three different expeditions of the Popular Party were travelling – one from the European Parliament, another from Congress and another from the Senate – in response to “formal invitations” from the Venezuelan opposition to “accompany them” in Sunday’s elections.
