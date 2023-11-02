Ajax wrote history on Sunday, but not in a positive sense. Due to the defeat against PSV, the team from Amsterdam dropped to last place in the Premier League for the first time in club history. Against FC Volendam, Ajax, with John van ‘t Schip as the new trainer and a debutant in the starting line-up (Ar’Jany Martha), wants to transfer its bottom-line status to Volendam or FC Utrecht. You can stay informed of developments in our live blog.

