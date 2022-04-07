Most important news in a row

– The governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk calls on all its inhabitants to flee ‘now that it is safe’. Today, five humanitarian corridors will open.

– Border guards in the Russian region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine, were shelled on Tuesday, according to the governor of the region. He also says that the border guards have returned fire.

– A man has died after a car crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy in Romania. It is not clear whether this is intentional.

– About 400 residents of Hostomel, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, have been missing since the Russian invasion at the end of February.