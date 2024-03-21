The United States has submitted a draft resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, linked to the release of the hostages, to the United Nations Security Council. Secretary of State Blinken hopes that this draft resolution will send a 'strong signal'. And the Israeli army says it killed about 90 people in a raid on Al Shifa hospital. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #submits #proposal #ceasefire #Gaza #39A #strong #signal39