Egypt almost delivered missiles to Russia, writes The Washington Post based on documents leaked through the Discord messaging service. However, a diplomatic offensive by the United States would have prevented the arms delivery. And Russia tortures 86 percent of Ukrainian prisoners of war. That is what Kyiv’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets says in an interview published Monday with Ukrayinska Pravda. Follow all developments in our live blog below.

