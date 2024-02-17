Establishing an independent Palestinian state is extremely 'urgent' to ensure Israel's security, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He would like a government that governs both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. And Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh blames Israel for the lack of progress in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza. This is stated in a statement that his terrorist organization distributed on Saturday. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

#LIVE #insists #independent #Palestinian #state #governs #Gaza #Strip