On day twelve of the Olympics, Suzanne Schulting is chasing her fourth Olympic title. Except for the short track speed skaters, the athletes of TeamNL have no competitions on the program today. Follow the developments from Beijing in our live blog.













Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Click on the rings below to go straight to all Olympic news, our podcasts and videos and the full program.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Casa Rosada has bomb alert, but artifact is not found

Watch our videos about the Olympics below.

Listen to our Olympic podcasts below.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View the complete schedule of the Olympic Games below, where you can see exactly when the Dutch athletes come into action.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.