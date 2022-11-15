– Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky seized the opportunity at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali to make a video speech call on the leaders to end Russia’s “destructive” war.

– Ukraine has asked the international community for help to thousands of children to bring back those, according to Kiev were kidnapped to Russia. It would be at least 11,000 children whose names are known, but according to the Ukrainian president there are “in reality many more”.