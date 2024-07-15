After being the subject of a assassination attempt perpetrated by Thomas Matthew Crooks, this July 13, the former president and D candidateDonald Trump has reaffirmed that his campaign will continue as planned before the attack.

Meanwhile Joe Biden has adjusted his presidential agenda to address the resulting emergency by adapting his scheduled engagements. In addition to inviting the public to resolve their differences “at the ballot box, not bullets.”

However, the security of politicians remains a concern, and authorities have been reviewing and working to improve protection measures for the presidential campaigns of both candidates.

Details of the assassination attempt and its perpetrator

Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as the attacker, He was a 20-year-old registered Republican who lived an hour from the shooting site. The November 5 election was to be held his first opportunity to participate in a presidential electoral processthe FBI confirmed.

The shooting by Crooks, which left one person dead and two people injuredwas carried out with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from the terrace of a building near the rally where Trump was present, according to authorities.

“At this time, the information we have indicates that The shooter acted alone and there are currently no public safety concerns.“,” said Kevin P. Rojek, the FBI agent leading the investigation and head of the Pittsburgh office, in a teleconference.

The unilateral truce between Democrats and Republicans Following the events in Pennsylvania, the Democratic Party decided to unilaterally suspend advertisements that criticize Trump’s anti-immigrant or anti-LGBT+ policies, opting to reach a unilateral truce.

