– In the western Russian region of Bryansk near the border with Ukraine, a freight train derailed by an explosive. “There are no injuries,” the governor reported on Telegram.

– Russia bombarded Ukraine again last night with cruise missiles. Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kyiv, Dnipro, Cherson and Sumy regions. According to Supreme Commander Valery Zaluzhnyi Downed 15 of 18 missilesincluding all that focused on the capital region.