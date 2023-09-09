LIVE: Uruguay and Chile, Colombia’s direct rivals, make their debut in the tie

Youth and experience will come face to face this Friday at the historic Centenario stadium in Montevideo, where Uruguay and Chile will debut in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Classified to the last four editions of that tournament, La Celeste will seek to add their first three points on the way to the United States, Mexico and Canada in a scenario that they turned into a strength against their next rival and with the goal of reaching Argentina and Colombia , who began the qualifiers with victories against Ecuador and Venezuela, respectively.

In their nine visits to Montevideo for qualifying, Chile barely added one point out of a possible 27 and conceded 20 goals, while they could only score six.

