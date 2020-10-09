Before the Bihar elections, the country got to hear a bad news. The veteran leader of Indian politics, founder of Lok Janshakti Party and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said goodbye to this world yesterday at the age of 74. Paswan was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for several weeks. The news of his death was tweeted by son Chirag Pasavan. After this news, a wave of mourning ran in the political corridor. At the same time, many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed condolences.

There will be a final visit at this time

The body of Ram Vilas Paswan will be kept at his residence at 12 Janpath at 10 am today for the last darshan. Many big leaders will be able to pay tribute here. After this, his body will be taken to Patna at 2 pm for darshan. There his body will be kept in the Lok Janshakti Party office. His fans will also be able to pay tribute to him there. He will be cremated in Patna on Saturday morning.

National flag will be bowed today

A state mourning has been announced today in his honor on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. During this, the national flag will remain half-tilted today. On Thursday, the Union Home Ministry announced late night that in honor of Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, the tricolor will be half-tilted in Delhi, all states and union territories on Friday. The funeral of the Union Minister will be done with full state honors.

“In Delhi and in the capitals of states and union territories, where the tricolor is always waved, on October 9 and the day of their funeral, where they will be given a final farewell, the national flag (tricolor) will be half-tilted.” Will remain.

Was hospitalized for several weeks

Ram Vilas Paswan was hospitalized for several weeks. He recently had a heart surgery. According to a statement issued by the Fortis Escort Heart Institute, Paswan’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he breathed his last at 6.30 pm on Thursday (06:05 pm).

PM Modi expressed grief

Condoling Paswan’s death, PM Modi said, “There are no words to express sorrow.” Such a void has been created in our country which will probably never be filled. “In his condolence message, he said,” The death of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji is a personal loss. I have lost a friend and colleague who always passionately wanted to ensure that every poor person lives a respectable life. ”

The Prime Minister said, “Paswan came up in politics on the strength of hard work and determination. During the Emergency as a youth leader, he had opposed autocracy and the attack on our democracy. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and a minister who has made lasting contributions in various policy areas. “PM Modi tweeted,” It was an unprecedented experience working side by side with Paswanji. His interventions during cabinet meetings were always thoughtful and practical. From political intelligence to good governance, he was unique in everything. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.”

Paswan worked with six Prime Ministers

Ram Vilas Paswan was elected a member of the Lok Sabha eight times and has won the Hajipur parliamentary seat by winning by a margin of the most votes. He has been a minister in the cabinet of VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, Indra Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and currently Narendra Modi.

Paswan was a veteran leader of Bihar

In 2005, the occasion came when the key to power of Bihar came in the hands of Ram Vilas Paswan. At that time, 29 MLAs of his party came after winning. The government was not formed due to no party having majority. If Paswan had gone with Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad at that time, a government could have formed in the state. But he made a condition that he will support the party that makes the minority the chief minister. He did not live up to this condition and had to go to the elections again. Later in the elections held in November the same year, NDA got a majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and formed the government.

