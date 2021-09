Vaccinated travelers from the European Union will be welcome again in the United States from November. For the first time in 18 months, the borders will reopen to people without a US passport or residence permit. The number of people who have died from the effects of the virus in the US now stands at 675,700, which is more than succumbed to the Spanish flu a century ago. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in this live blog. Read the previous live blog here.



