Friday, May 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: University vs. Santa Fe, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: University vs. Santa Fe, minute by minute


close

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga. Celebration of Jonathan Barboza

South American Cup match, for the leadership of the group.

The Peruvian Sports University and the Colombian Santa Fe They will face each other this Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Lima to decide the leadership of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, which they currently share with 4 units.

Uruguayan Jorge Fossati’s U aspires to extend its 11-game unbeaten streak that has taken it to first place in the local Apertura Tournament, while Colombian Harold Rivera’s Los Cardenales hopes to impose their good offensive game in the game on the third day of the continental tournament.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #University #Santa #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Henry Martín suffered on Matchday 17 when he watched Julián Quiñones

Liga MX: Henry Martín suffered on Matchday 17 when he watched Julián Quiñones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result