To Panama It only serves to win. USA wants to be strong at home. Today the curtain opens for the second date of group C of the America Cup with the match between the Americans and the Canaleros at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

USA has a great chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the America Cup with a victory against Panama. They arrive with three points in the zone after the resounding 2-0 victory against Bolivia at the debut.

Arlington (United States), 06/23/2024.- United States forward Christian Pulisic (L) and Bolivia defender Jesus Sagredo (R) in action during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group C match between USA and Bolivia, in Arlington, Texas, USA, June 23, 2024. (United States) EFE/EPA/KEVIN JAIRAJ Photo:EFE Share

The DT team Gregg Berthalter He hopes to captivate some secretive fans and seeks not to struggle so as not to arrive with the need to win on the last date, when they will play against the favorite Uruguay.

Panama It is not only measured against the host of this America Cup, plays against history. The Panamanians want to surprise by beating their bete noire, a team that they have only beaten twice in the 26 games in which they have faced each other.

Miami (United States), 06/23/2024.- Panama defender Eric Davis (L) Panama defender Roderick Miller (C) and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde challenge for the ball during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group C match between Uruguay and Panama, in Miami, Florida, USA 23 June 2024. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Photo:EFE Share

The need for victory is in the Panamanian field, after the painful 3-1 defeat against Uruguay on the first date, although they hope to show the football they played in a short period of the match against the Charrúas.

Formations

Panama: Orlando Mosquera César Blackman, José Córdoba, Cristian Martínez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Eduardo Guerrero, Édgar Bárcenas, Eric Davis, Michael Murrillo, Edgardo Fariña and Roderick Miller DT: Thomas Christiansen.

USA: Matt Turner; Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna; Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic. DT: Gregg Berhalter.

LIVE from United States vs. Panama