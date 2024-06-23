The host USA It debuts this Sunday against Bolivia in the Copa América-2024, an event that its coach, Gregg Berhalter, sees as an opportunity to lay the foundations for a competitive team for the 2026 World Cup.

Berhalter has considered the Copa América as a “crucial” tournament for the team due to the caliber of teams such as world champions Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. However, the coach called this Thursday not to lose focus.

“We have to take it one game at a time. I know I may sound like a broken record, but our focus is on Bolivia. We know how difficult the group stages are in any major tournament (…). You can’t take anything for granted. sitting. If you do it, you make a mistake,” said the DT.

The match, which will open Group C, will begin at 5 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

