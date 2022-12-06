Three Russian soldiers were killed in the attacks on the Russian airbases. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it would be a Ukrainian attack with drones. And a video has surfaced of Putin himself driving a car across a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. Putin would never have been so close to the front. Follow all developments in the live blog below.
#LIVE #War #violence #killed #civilians #Ukraine
Brazil Aid: payments start next week; see calendar
Values can be transferred through the Caixa Tem application (Credit: Agência Brasil) This month's BRL 600 Brazil Aid payments start...
Leave a Reply