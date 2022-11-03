– authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kiev working on the installation of more than 1000 heating points in the city in case the district heating system is shut down by ongoing Russian attacks.
– Norway has it military alert level raised. According to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, all NATO countries must become “increasingly vigilant” because of the war in Ukraine.
– Russian missiles Monday, water plants and other important energy and waterinfrastructure affected all over Ukraine. There were also reports of explosions from Zaporizhzhya, Cherkasy, Kharkov and Kiev, among others. Large parts of Kiev were left with the explosions for a long time without electricity and water. 16,000 homes still have no electricity.
