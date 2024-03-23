On Monday, the UN Security Council will again discuss a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. The vote was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed after both China and Russia vetoed a US draft resolution for a ceasefire on Friday. If the United States does not support Israel in a large-scale attack on the city of Rafah, Israel will carry it out without American support. It is otherwise not possible to defeat Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

