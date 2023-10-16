United Nations Collegiate may vote on two proposed resolutions, presented by Brazil and Russia

The UN Security Council (United Nations) is holding a meeting this Monday (October 16, 2023) to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the issue of Palestine – which has once again gained prominence in international news with the beginning of the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. The collegiate can vote on two proposed resolutions: one was presented by Brazil, the other by Russia. It will be the 3rd council meeting since the start of the conflict.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 at the YouTube.

