The Israeli aircraft bombed villages in southern Lebanon and the Baalbeck region for the third day in a row on Wednesday. In the east, there are two strongholds of Hezbollah, a movement supported by Iran, Israel’s greatest enemy.

At least 15 people were killed in five villages on Wednesday, two of them in mountainous areas outside the strongholds of the pro-Iranian militia, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Israeli emergency crews inspect the site of a rocket attack, fired from Lebanon, on Kibbutz Saar. Photo:AFP Share

Hezbollah, for its part, fired a missile toward Tel Aviv for the first time, setting off warning sirens at dawn in this large Israeli city, 100 kilometres south of the Lebanese border. The missile was intercepted by the army, and the Islamist group claimed it was aimed at the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service.

“This is the first time that a Hezbollah missile has hit the Tel Aviv area,” the military said, before announcing a few hours later “wide-range strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.”

Tensions in the region escalated on Monday, when massive Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed 558 people and injured more than 1,800, According to Lebanese authorities, this is the highest number in a single day since the end of the civil war in the country (1975-1990).

