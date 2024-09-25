The Israeli aircraft bombed villages in southern Lebanon and the Baalbeck region for the third day in a row on Wednesday. In the east, there are two strongholds of Hezbollah, a movement supported by Iran, Israel’s greatest enemy.
At least 15 people were killed in five villages on Wednesday, two of them in mountainous areas outside the strongholds of the pro-Iranian militia, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
Hezbollah, for its part, fired a missile toward Tel Aviv for the first time, setting off warning sirens at dawn in this large Israeli city, 100 kilometres south of the Lebanese border. The missile was intercepted by the army, and the Islamist group claimed it was aimed at the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service.
“This is the first time that a Hezbollah missile has hit the Tel Aviv area,” the military said, before announcing a few hours later “wide-range strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.”
Tensions in the region escalated on Monday, when massive Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed 558 people and injured more than 1,800, According to Lebanese authorities, this is the highest number in a single day since the end of the civil war in the country (1975-1990).
Israel announces deployment of two reserve brigades to confront Hezbollah
The Israeli army announced on Wednesday the mobilization of two reserve brigades for deployment in the north, where its forces are engaged in cross-border clashes with the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah.
“The Israel Defense Forces are calling up two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern zone,” the army said in a statement, adding that this will allow “continuing the fight against the terrorist organization Hezbollah.”
Israel says it hit 60 Hezbollah intelligence targets in Lebanon
The army also said it struck 60 Hezbollah intelligence targets in Lebanon.
“Fighter aircraft struck 60 terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence directorate,” the military said in a statement, adding that they “destroyed intelligence gathering tools, command centers and other infrastructure used by the enemy.”
UN reports more than 90,000 displaced
More than 90,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Lebanon since Monday because of Israeli airstrikes, a UN agency said Wednesday.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has registered “90,530 new displaced persons” since Monday, the organization said in a statement.
