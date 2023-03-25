The United Nations Human Rights Commission in Ukraine is deeply concerned about summary executions by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine, says the organization has documentation of such executions of prisoners on both sides of the battle. Follow all developments in our live blog below.
