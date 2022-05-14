The local defensive line managed to repel the invading attacks and in the last few hours made them withdraw to the point of making them leave the city, which is gradually returning to Ukrainian control. While Moscow soldiers relocate to the Donbass region. While President Zelensky warned of the difficulty of the negotiations to evacuate the wounded soldiers from Azovstal and the G7 warned that it will not recognize the border changes imposed by Russia by force.

The war in Ukraine continues its course on the 80th day since the beginning of the armed conflict. Local troops settle their progress in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, where they have forced the Russian military to withdraw. Having prevented the enemy advance across the Donets River, they also dispute control of sections of the Donbass.

In addition, President Volodimir Zelensky referred to “complex” negotiations regarding the evacuation of soldiers who remain in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol; while the G7 assured in a joint statement that they will not recognize border changes imposed by Russia, through military force.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine this Saturday, May 14:

7.33 (BOG) Putin warned that Finnish change of neutrality would be a mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his Finnish counterpart, Sauili Niinistö, that abandoning neutrality and advancing with the NATO application would be a mistake.

As reported by the Kremlin through a statement, “Putin stressed that the renunciation of the traditional policy of military neutrality would be wrong.” “There is no threat to Finland’s security,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also emphasized the deterioration that can arise in diplomacy between countries if Helsinki changes its foreign policy. “It can negatively influence relations that, for many years, were characterized by a spirit of good neighborliness and cooperation between partners,” Moscow said.

6.45 (BOG) The G7 warned that they will not recognize the changes of territory imposed by Russia

The foreign ministers of the countries that make up the group issued a joint statement after their meeting in Berlin where they assured that they will never recognize “a change of borders that Russia has tried to impose through aggression,” according to the letter.

At a press conference, the German diplomatic chief, Annalena Baerbock, stressed this conviction and indicated that the position adopted by the international community will be decisive for the future.

wir @G7 define uns nicht darüber, wogegen wir sind, sondern, wofür wir bereit sind, Verantwortung zu übernehmen: für eine faire, regelbasierte internationale Ordnung, Demokratie & eine Politik, die die Menschen in den Blick nimmt. Vielen Dank für Eure starke Partnerschaft! pic.twitter.com/wvJMyvx9PP — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 14, 2022



On the other hand, he also mentioned the concern that the war is having on the food issue and the rise in grain prices. He reflected that, if this continues, Russia will turn the conflict into a food war.

“It has been a G7 meeting like we have never had before, innocent people continue to die in Ukraine,” he described. The United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and Japan were present at the meeting.

0630 (BOG) Ukraine halted Russian advance south of Donbass

The local troops won a good victory by stopping the attempt of the Moscow militias to cross the Donets River which is located west of Severodonetsk.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, they intercepted the Russian soldiers in the middle of the river with artillery ammunition and urged them to disperse quickly. There –they detailed- they suffered important losses, but not only of men but also of equipment, which they had to abandon.

The Russians accumulate four days of frustrated attempts to cross that river and it has cost them at least 70 units of equipment and two infantry battalions with engineers.

5.57 (BOG) Zelensky affirms that “complex” negotiations continue to evacuate Azovstal

The president of Ukraine asserted this Saturday that he is doing “everything possible” to rescue the soldiers who are resisting in the Mariupol metallurgical complex, but stressed that the exchanges are being “complex”.

In a virtual meeting with local media, the president added that they do not trust the word of the Russian negotiators, which makes the situation more complicated.

While he said that he speaks with the defenders of the port city “every day”. “We are in contact with them, we support them as much as possible,” said the head of state.

⚡️ Vereshchuk: Negotiations underway to evacuate 60 people from Azovstal. According to Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk, Russia doesn’t agree to a full evacuation, so the sides are talking about evacuating 60 seriously injured people and doctors from the plant in besieged Mariupol. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 14, 2022



“They know that they are carrying out one of the most important missions of this war. The enemy is afraid of them and has increased their troops six-fold,” he stressed.

On the other hand, he admitted that he does not know how long the war with Russia can last, but to end it he will need help from “European and world partners” and criticized those nations that block sanctions against Russia.

0535 (BOG) Russia continues its withdrawal from Kharkiv

Moscow troops move away from the surroundings of the second most important city in Ukraine, the scene of intense bombing in recent days. However, the local resistance has prevailed and its military line is advancing favorably to seal control of the city.

This region, bordering Donbass, is going through a process similar to what happened in kyiv when Ukraine regained control and rejected the Russian military, indicated the Institute for the Study of War, of the United States.

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive near Kharkiv is beginning to look a lot like the one that finally drove Russian troops out of kyiv and western Ukraine,” it said. However, he clarified that it is “too early” to know if the same thing will happen this time.

Russian intentions seem to focus again on Donbass, to the east of Ukraine, where they have lost influence in some sectors.

With EFE and Reuters