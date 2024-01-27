War UkraineThe Ukrainian secret service SBU has discovered a fraud case involving the purchase of weapons for the army. Officials from the Ministry of Defense and managers of arms supplier Lviv Arsenal have stolen approximately forty million dollars (almost 37 million euros), according to SBU.Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.
