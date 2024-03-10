war ukraineThe Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol by journalist and director Mstyslav Chernov won the Oscar for best documentary last night. The film is a testimony to the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in March 2022. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected an ambiguous call from Pope Francis about peace negotiations with Russia. VFollow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.