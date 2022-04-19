Most important news at a glance:
– The expected offensive of the Russian army in eastern Ukraine has begun. Russian soldiers are said to have managed to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Kreminna.
– In Mariupol, the last fighters have entrenched themselves in a steel factory with the inhabitants left behind. It is bombed by the Russians.
– At least seven civilians have died in rocket attacks on Lviv. Several were injured.
– President Putin has specially honored a military unit involved in fighting in Butja with an honorary title for ‘enormous heroism and tenacity of its members’. The brigade is accused by Ukraine of war crimes.
