– In the eastern Ukrainian city Luhansk is a bomb exploded in a hair salon and according to Russian media is Igor Kornet was seriously injured. Kornet, 50, has been serving as a separatist minister since 2014 in the Luhansk region, which was illegally annexed by Russia in September

–Ukraine can not insure that the grain deal with Russia will be Thursday extended. With the deal, Russia guarantees safe transport of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

– It British Army going this summer Training Ukrainian pilots. Among other things, it will be practiced with F-16swith which the Association Kingdom seems to be sorting for the delivery of these combat aircraft.