The curtain opens on the second date of group E of the Euro Cup 2024 with the match between Ukraine and Slovakia at the Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium in the city of Düsseldorf.

It is a duel with two different realities. Ukraine arrives with the urgency to win after the landslide defeat against Romania in the debut and cannot afford to lose points.

Ukraine team in the Euro Cup against Romania Photo:EFE Share

The Ukrainian team is going to take the field with its gala team to recover and get into the race in group E of which it is last, without units and with a negative difference of minus three.

For its part, Slovakia comes emboldened after giving the first surprise of the Eurocup by beating a team from Belgium blurred, a result that no one had in their plans.

Ukraine at Euro 2024 Photo:EFE Share

The Slovaks want to continue surprising and a victory today against Ukraine will mean their qualification to the round of 16 of the European national team tournament.

LIVE Ukraine vs. Slovakia