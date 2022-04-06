Most important news at a glance

Ukraine is investigating some 5,000 war crimes committed by Russia

– Denmark, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia expel a total of more than 100 Russian diplomats after reports of mass graves and civilians killed in the Ukrainian town of Butya.

– Five bodies have been found in the Ukrainian town of Motizhin, west of Kiev, including that of Mayor Olga Sochenko, her husband and their son.

– The United States has announced new sanctions against Russian banks.