Ukraine is investigating some 5,000 war crimes committed by Russia
– Denmark, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia expel a total of more than 100 Russian diplomats after reports of mass graves and civilians killed in the Ukrainian town of Butya.
– Five bodies have been found in the Ukrainian town of Motizhin, west of Kiev, including that of Mayor Olga Sochenko, her husband and their son.
– The United States has announced new sanctions against Russian banks.
– The United Nations has confirmed the death of 1480 civilians in Ukraine. Among them are 123 children. The number of confirmed wounded is 2,195 nearly a month and a half after the start of the war.
