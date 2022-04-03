This Sunday, the Ukrainian authorities gave an account of the acts committed by the Russian troops in the suburbs of kyiv, where civilian bodies remain scattered in the streets, after summary executions. The foreign minister called the scenario a “deliberate massacre,” the head of the European Council spoke of “atrocities,” while Human Rights Watch called it “war crimes.”

The images of Bucha, released this Sunday, were shocking and quickly aroused the reaction of both Ukrainian officials and the international community. Bodies of civilians killed in the streets recently abandoned by Russian troops portrayed the worst consequences of the conflict.

While the bombing continues in the port city of Odessa – and the number of migrants in Europe climbs – the spotlights are on the suburbs of kyiv.

Next, the most relevant news of the war in Ukraine, this Sunday, April 3:

6:53 (BOG) The EU will collect evidence in Bucha, a city near kyiv

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, confirmed that the European Union is collaborating in the collection of evidence of the “atrocities” committed by the armed forces of Russia, who will receive new sanctions, according to the European leader.

“Dismayed by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by the Russian Army in the liberated region of kyiv,” Michel said through his Twitter account.

"Dismayed by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by the Russian Army in the liberated region of kyiv," Michel said through his Twitter account.



While Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, agreed on the seriousness of the facts known in Bucha and declared himself “shocked”: “All cases must be prosecuted, in particular by the International Court of Justice” .

He also congratulated Ukraine for achieving the release of a significant fraction of the kyiv region.

6:00 (BOG) Human Rights Watch denounced possible war crimes by Russian military

The organization that advocates for human rights prepared a report this Sunday in which it indicates that, in the areas of Ukraine that fell under Russian control, “summary executions” and “other serious abuses” were committed.

The NGO asserted that between February 27 and March 14, it recorded several cases in which Moscow forces carried out war crimes against civilians in kyiv, Kharkov and Chernigov. Among them appear a rape, seven men executed -in two instances- and excessive violence against civilians.

HRW director for Europe, Hugh Williamson, stated that these events “should be investigated as war crimes” and added that “Russia has a legal obligation to impartially investigate the alleged crimes of its soldiers.”

05:37 (BOG) Dmytro Kuleba requested a CPI mission to Bucha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the International Criminal Court and other international entities to go to the suburbs of kyiv, which were under Russian rule until Friday, to inspect possible war crimes, after hundreds of bodies of civilians were discovered scattered in the streets.

On his Twitter account he denounced that “the Bucha massacre was deliberate”: “The Russians want to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can.” He also urged the community to apply “devastating sanctions” to Moscow for its actions.

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW: -Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022



For his part, the city’s mayor, Antoli Fedoruk, detailed on Saturday that around 280 bodies were buried in a common grave, while hundreds of others remained on the streets and sidewalks.

