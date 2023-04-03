– ‘Very much’ of the approx 200,000 dead and injured who have fallen to the Russian side since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defence not due to combat actions but to excessive alcohol consumption.
– The Russian foreign minister and his American counterpart called about the arrest of the American journalist Evan Gershkovich. According to the US Department, Minister Blinken spoke expresses ‘serious concern’ about the ‘unacceptable detention’ from Gershkovich through Russia.
– Ukraine has one 12-point plan for Crimea once the peninsula is recaptured from Russia. The peninsula will be ‘cleansed’ of people who assisted the Russian authorities since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, writes on Facebook.
#LIVE #Ukraine #denies #fall #Bachmut #Russian #war #blogger #killed #explosion #café #Petersburg
Leave a Reply