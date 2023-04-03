– ‘Very much’ of the approx 200,000 dead and injured who have fallen to the Russian side since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defence not due to combat actions but to excessive alcohol consumption.

– The Russian foreign minister and his American counterpart called about the arrest of the American journalist Evan Gershkovich. According to the US Department, Minister Blinken spoke expresses ‘serious concern’ about the ‘unacceptable detention’ from Gershkovich through Russia.