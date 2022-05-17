Several buses have evacuated a total of 264, mostly wounded, Ukrainian soldiers from the heavily besieged Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol. It is planned that they will later be involved in a prisoner exchange with the Russians. The evacuation represents a significant defeat for Ukraine. President Zelensky spoke of a ‘difficult day’. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

