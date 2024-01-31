War UkraineUkrainian military intelligence services say they have carried out a cyber attack on the Russian Defense Ministry. A server that was used to communicate was said to have been taken offline. And according to a Ukrainian military spy official, Russia is showing no willingness to return the bodies of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who Moscow says died in the crash of a military transport plane in the Belgorod region last week. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.