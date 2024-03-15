According to Ukrainian authorities, two people were killed in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia when a residential building was damaged during the shooting of the drones. Polling stations for the Russian presidential elections have now opened in eleven time zones in the country. Since the start of the war in Ukraine two years ago, more than 350,000 Russians have been killed or injured. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this on Thursday based on estimates from Western intelligence services. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

