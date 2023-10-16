This is what we now know about the attack:

– At the shooting in the Centre are from Brussels two people died and one was injured. The victims carried T-shirts of the Swedish football teamwhich plays against Belgium in Brussels on Monday evening.

– The European Championship qualifier Belgium – Sweden in Brussels is at peace discontinued. The stadium announcer chimed in King Baudouin Stadium know that there is no longer football because the players had decided not to continue playing.

– After the attack it is threat level for terror in the Belgian capital scaled up to the highest level, 4. That means the danger ‘serious and very close’.

– On social media goes one video around in which the shooter says in Arabic to avenge the deaths of Muslims and having shot three Swedes. He claims to be a member of Islamic State.

– The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks on X about a ‘cowardly assassination attempt’ and asks the residents of Brussels to be vigilant.