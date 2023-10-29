Israel reiterates its call for people in Gaza to temporarily leave the north and move to the south. This time, however, it is ‘urgent’, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense. And in Dagestan an airport was stormed by people looking for Jews, who they say are not welcome in the Russian republic. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

