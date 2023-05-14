In the votes this Sunday, May 14, the Turks decide if the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with more than two decades in power, continues in the Presidency for another five years or if the Executive changes command in front of its main contender, opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In addition, the Parliament of 600 members is renewed for the same period of time. These elections will not only determine who will govern, but where the nation – a key member of NATO – will go in its internal and foreign policy, in the midst of strong inflation.

To win the Presidency in the first round it is necessary for a candidate to obtain more than 50% of the votes cast. In the event that no candidate succeeds, a second round will be held on May 28 between the two candidates who obtain the largest number of votes.

But these elections not only elect new leaders, they also define the direction the country will take after the controversial policies of the current president in recent years, with which he abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated more power in the Executive.

Likewise, the world will know where the nation, a key member of the Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), could go in the midst of the largest conflict on European soil since World War II. Until now, Ankara has blocked Sweden’s entry into that body.

5:31 (BOG) Polls open, Turkey’s most momentous election in years begins

More than 60 million Turkish citizens are able to vote in more than 192,000 ballot boxes, to elect the 600 members of Parliament and who will be the new president for the next five years, among three candidates: the current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the social democrat , Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, and the nationalist Sinan Ogan.

Among those eligible to vote are more than 6 million young first-time voters. The ballots of 3.4 million citizens abroad, who completed their vote on May 9, will also be added.

A group of officials prepare ballots for the presidential and parliamentary elections, at a polling station, in Adana, Turkey, on May 14, 2023. © Can Erok/ AFP

Election day runs until 5:00 p.m. local time on May 14.

Turnout in Turkish elections is generally high. In 2018, nearly 87% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

