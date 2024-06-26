The last day of the group stage of the Euro Cup is being played and with one classified from group F, three teams arrive with the possibility of reaching the round of 16. Turkey vs Czech Republic will mark, along with the other simultaneous group match, the end of the first phase of the tournament.

A draw is all Türkiye needs to secure a place in the next stage of the Euro Cup. The Turks put their hopes in the youth team Arda Güler that gives strength to the team and that was already seen with a great goal on the first date. Çalhanoglu He will also seek to contribute from midfield to take the white star to the round of 16.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, has only achieved one point from the six played so far. The absence of Patrik Schick in the Czech squad presents a great challenge for Ivan Hasek in the approach of the match. Against Georgia, the attack was a great failure, wasting great scoring opportunities. This time, the team leaders will be Lukas Provod and Antonio Barak who will seek a good performance to qualify for the next phase. Only a victory helps them maintain hope.

The last time these two teams met was in a friendly in November 2022, in which the Turks won by two goals and the Czech Republic pulled one back but it was not enough to take the victory.

Follow the match LIVE