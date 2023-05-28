The Turks decide this May 28 who will win the Presidency of the country in a second round between the president and candidate for re-election Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, after neither of them exceeded more than 50% of the votes on past May 14. The historic elections will determine if Erdogan, with more than two decades in power, continues in office for another five years or if the Executive changes command. These votes will also determine where the nation, a key NATO member, will go in its foreign policy.

Decisive day in Türkiye. The president and candidate for re-election Recep Tayyip Erdogan vs. the opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. That is the duel for the Presidency against which more than 60 million citizens eligible to vote this May 28 will have to decide. A second round election in which the head of state faces his greatest political challenge in 20 years.

At 8:00 a.m. local time, the more than 192,000 ballot boxes throughout the country, whose closure is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Erdogan started out as the clear favorite after having obtained 49.5% of the vote in the first round of the elections, held on May 14, with a four-point advantage over the 44.9% obtained by Kiliçdaroglu. However, none reached more than 50% of the votes, so the face to face at the polls is repeated.

Voters in the nation of 85 million people are deciding amid high inflation, after Erdogan early in his term included reforms that allowed Turkey to start talks to join the European Union and record economic growth that took off many out of poverty. But today, the high costs of living are among the biggest concerns of citizens.

In addition, in recent years, the candidate for re-election took a political turn with which he eliminated the parliamentary system of government, abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated more power in the Executive, a situation that has cost him much criticism.

His opponent, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who represents a coalition of six political movements, promises greater freedoms and international cooperation, but in an attempt to attract voters he also focused his speech against immigration, which he blames for security and material challenges. economic.

Beyond the national scene, this Sunday’s elections will determine the direction a key geopolitical player will take, as a member nation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Until now, Ankara has blocked Sweden’s entry into that body.

Below, the main news of this conclusive election day:

6:27 (BOG) Erdogan cast his vote in Istanbul and urged citizens to participate in the elections

After voting in Istanbul, the most populous city, Turkey’s historical, cultural and economic center, the current president and candidate for re-election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed a message to the Turks, urging them to go to the polling stations.

“Turkey reaffirmed its commitment to democracy with a 90% participation in the elections (…) We urge voters to go to the polls and remain faithful to democracy,” he said after referring to the participation in the first round two weeks ago .

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 28, 2023. © Reuters/Pool/Murad Sezer

Likewise, the president was optimistic about a rapid dissemination of the results by the electoral authorities on this crucial day.

“I think the vote counting process will be very fast today. It is important to witness these presidential elections for Turkish democracy,” the president stressed.

6:05 (BOG) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu cast his vote in Ankara

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu cast his vote in Ankara, the capital. After depositing his ballot, the president’s opponent erdoğan He urged all his compatriots to participate en masse in the electoral contest.

“With the aim of freeing ourselves from the tyrannical regime and establishing a real democracy, I call on all citizens to go to the voting centers,” he said.

“These elections are taking place under difficult conditions due to deception attempts, but I believe that the citizens are free and willing to go to the polls,” he added.

5:43 (BOG) Voting begins for the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye

At 8 in the morning local time, the polling stations opened their doors so that the almost 61 million voters can decide who will be their president for the next five years. A contest between the current head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the social democratKemal Kilicdaroglu.

erdoğanwho obtained 49.5% of the votes in the first round, starts as a favorite against his rival, who then obtained 44.9% support.

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential runoff, in the earthquake-affected city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on May 28, 2023. © AFP/Can Erok

The polls will close at 5:00 p.m. The country’s authorities determined that no information related to the results will be allowed to be released before 6:00 p.m. .

With Reuters and AP