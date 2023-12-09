It is day number 64 of the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli army’s persecution of the Islamist group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers that the UN Security Council has become “a council for the protection and defense of Israel” after the US veto of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip . The resolution prepared by the United Arab Emirates and supported by nearly one hundred countries obtained, this Friday, thirteen votes in favor, one vote against (United States) and one abstention (United Kingdom).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is calling for reform of the UN Security Council following the US veto of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, said in a statement that the US veto makes him responsible for the “carnage” of children in Gaza.

A senior UN official told Reuters that a new aid inspection process for Gaza is being tested at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, but efforts continue to obtain permission for trucks to enter.

The Ministerial Committee of the Arab-Islamic Summit and the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met in Washington, DC, with the interest that the United States pressure a ceasefire on the part of Israel.

This is the 64th day of the escalation of this conflict, which began on October 7, when Hamas violently broke into Israel, leaving 1,200 people dead and 240 kidnapped, according to the Israeli government, which in response to This fact has been proposed to exterminate the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, leaving 17,487 dead, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

8:00 (BOG) ‘UN Security Council needs to be reformed’: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for reform of the UN Security Council, regretting that the United States vetoed a ceasefire proposal for Gaza despite strong support from other countries. This is what he said at a human rights conference in Istanbul:

The United Nations Security Council’s demand for a ceasefire is rejected only by the United States veto. Is this justice? The UN Security Council needs to be reformed… We have lost our hope and expectations in the UN Security Council.

7:30 (BOG) ‘US responsible for ‘carnage’ of Gaza children’: Abbas

The president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has described the American position, which prevented the approval of a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire on Friday, December 8, as follows:

Aggressive and immoral, a flagrant violation of all humanitarian principles and values, and holds the United States responsible for the massacre of Palestinian children, women and the elderly in the Gaza Strip.

The United Kingdom abstained from the vote, while the other 13 members, including France and Russia, voted in favor of the resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored by 100 other countries.

7:25 (BOG) One of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is dead

Sa’ar Baruch, 25, was reported dead by the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, after an Israeli army operation to try to rescue him, which was unsuccessful. According to the Islamist group, he died while Israeli forces were trying to rescue him on December 8.

In a joint statement, Kibbutz Beeri and the Forum of Families of the Disappeared reported this death without specifying when or where it occurred.

The young man was one of around 240 kidnapped on October 7 in the Islamist group’s attack on Israel, in which his brother, Eitan, died, according to the statement.

After the release of more than a hundred captives, most during the week-long truce at the end of last month, there are an estimated 136 hostages still in Gaza.

7:15 (BOG) Karem Abu Salem crossing not yet open, UN

A senior UN official told Reuters that a new process to inspect humanitarian aid to Gaza is being tested at the Karem Abu Salem crossing, but efforts continue to gain permission for trucks to enter and increase aid.

Under the new system, trucks would arrive at the crossing from Jordan, before entering Gaza from Rafah, located about 3 km away, thus passing through Israel and Egypt.

However, Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), said trucks would need to enter Gaza directly through Karem Abu Salem to alleviate an increasingly desperate situation in the strip.

So far, limited amounts of aid have been delivered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which is not equipped to process large numbers of trucks.

7:10 (BOG) Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee objects to US veto

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic nations expressed their objection to the US veto, which blocked international calls for the UN Security Council to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. ).

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee reiterated the call for the US to assume its responsibilities and take necessary steps to pressure Israel towards an immediate ceasefire .

The foreign ministers also renewed their unified rejection of Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, reaffirming the need to end hostilities, protect civilians and lift the siege that hinders humanitarian aid access to the enclave affected by war.

